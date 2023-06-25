All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|53
|27
|.663
|_
|Baltimore
|46
|29
|.613
|4½
|New York
|42
|35
|.545
|9½
|Toronto
|42
|36
|.538
|10
|Boston
|40
|38
|.513
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|39
|39
|.500
|_
|Cleveland
|37
|39
|.487
|1
|Detroit
|33
|42
|.440
|4½
|Chicago
|33
|45
|.423
|6
|Kansas City
|22
|55
|.286
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|47
|29
|.618
|_
|Los Angeles
|42
|36
|.538
|6
|Houston
|41
|36
|.532
|6½
|Seattle
|37
|38
|.493
|9½
|Oakland
|20
|59
|.253
|28½
Saturday's Games
Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 2
Toronto 7, Oakland 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 4
Baltimore 6, Seattle 4, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 7
Detroit 3, Minnesota 2
L.A. Angels 25, Colorado 1
Sunday's Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cincinnati (Williamson 1-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Atlanta (Strider 8-2), 7:20 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Texas (Heaney 5-4), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
Washington (Williams 4-4) at Seattle (Castillo 4-6), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
