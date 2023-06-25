All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5327.663_
Baltimore4629.613
New York4235.545
Toronto4236.53810
Boston4038.51312

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3939.500_
Cleveland3739.4871
Detroit3342.440
Chicago3345.4236
Kansas City2255.28616½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4729.618_
Los Angeles4236.5386
Houston4136.532
Seattle3738.493
Oakland2059.25328½

Saturday's Games

Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 2

Toronto 7, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 4

Baltimore 6, Seattle 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 7

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

L.A. Angels 25, Colorado 1

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cincinnati (Williamson 1-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Atlanta (Strider 8-2), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Texas (Heaney 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

Washington (Williams 4-4) at Seattle (Castillo 4-6), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

