All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|77
|48
|.616
|_
|Tampa Bay
|76
|51
|.598
|2
|Toronto
|70
|56
|.556
|7½
|Boston
|66
|60
|.524
|11½
|New York
|60
|65
|.480
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|65
|61
|.516
|_
|Cleveland
|60
|66
|.476
|5
|Detroit
|58
|68
|.460
|7
|Chicago
|49
|77
|.389
|16
|Kansas City
|40
|87
|.315
|25½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|72
|53
|.576
|_
|Houston
|72
|55
|.567
|1
|Seattle
|71
|55
|.563
|1½
|Los Angeles
|61
|64
|.488
|11
|Oakland
|35
|90
|.280
|37
Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6
Seattle 14, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 9, Boston 4
Oakland 6, Kansas City 4
Arizona 4, Texas 3, 11 innings
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 12, Colorado 4
Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3
Toronto 6, Baltimore 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3
Houston 7, Boston 3
Seattle 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 3-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 10-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-11), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 4-4) at Oakland (TBD), 3:37 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-5), 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Colorado (Gomber 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 9-7) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 6-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-8), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-4) at Cleveland (Curry 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 5-3) at Houston (Urquidy 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-9), 9:38 p.m., 2nd game
Thursday's Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
