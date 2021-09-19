All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay9258.613_
Boston8665.570
Toronto8465.564
New York8367.5539
Baltimore47102.31544½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago8564.570_
Cleveland7374.49711
Detroit7278.48013½
Kansas City6782.45018
Minnesota6585.43320½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8861.591_
Oakland8167.547
Seattle8069.5378
Los Angeles7276.48615½
Texas5594.36933

Saturday's Games

Boston 9, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 6, Minnesota 2

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 8, Seattle 1

Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday's Games

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 8, Baltimore 6

Toronto 5, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 7, Kansas City 1

Houston 7, Arizona 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 2

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kansas City (Singer 4-10) at Cleveland (McKenzie 5-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5) at Detroit (Manning 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Alexy 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Ray 12-5) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 10-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Oakland (Manaea 10-9), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

