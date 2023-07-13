All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5835.624_
Baltimore5435.6072
Toronto5041.5497
New York4942.5388
Boston4843.5279

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland4545.500_
Minnesota4546.495½
Detroit3950.438
Chicago3854.4138
Kansas City2665.28619½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5239.571_
Houston5041.5492
Seattle4544.5066
Los Angeles4546.4957
Oakland2567.27227½

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Miami (Alcantara 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 9-4), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-7) at Atlanta (Morton 9-6), 7:20 p.m.

Boston (Bello 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-2) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-3) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 7-7), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (France 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4), 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 4-5) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

