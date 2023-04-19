All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay163.842_
Toronto117.611
Baltimore107.5885
New York107.5885
Boston99.500

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota107.588_
Cleveland109.5261
Detroit710.4123
Chicago712.3684
Kansas City416.200

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas126.667_
Los Angeles98.529
Houston810.4444
Seattle810.4444
Oakland315.1679

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Detroit 1, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0

Baltimore 1, Washington 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 5, Minnesota 4, 10 innings

Texas 12, Kansas City 2

Toronto 4, Houston 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0

Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 0

Cleveland 3, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 12, Kansas City 3

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota (Maeda 0-2) at Boston (Houck 2-0), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

