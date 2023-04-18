All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay143.824_
New York106.625
Toronto107.5884
Baltimore97.563
Boston89.4716

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota106.625_
Cleveland99.5002
Detroit79.4383
Chicago610.3754
Kansas City413.235

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas106.625_
Los Angeles88.5002
Houston89.471
Seattle89.471
Oakland314.176

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4

Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1

Texas 4, Kansas City 0

Houston 9, Toronto 2

Milwaukee 7, Seattle 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Detroit 1, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Cincinnati (Stoudt 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 2-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 3-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 1-2) at Houston (Garcia 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

