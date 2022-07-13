All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6126.701_
Tampa Bay4740.54014
Boston4741.53414½
Toronto4642.52315½
Baltimore4444.50017½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4941.544_
Cleveland4343.5004
Chicago4245.483
Detroit3752.41611½
Kansas City3553.39813

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston5729.663_
Seattle4642.52312
Texas4045.47116½
Los Angeles3850.43220
Oakland3059.33728½

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3

Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Detroit 7, Kansas City 5

Oakland 14, Texas 7, 12 innings

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle at Washington, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1

Kansas City 5, Detroit 2

Seattle at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 6-6), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 3-4) at Minnesota (Gray 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 5-9) at Texas (Pérez 7-2), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3), 8:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you