All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|61
|26
|.701
|_
|Tampa Bay
|47
|40
|.540
|14
|Boston
|47
|41
|.534
|14½
|Toronto
|46
|42
|.523
|15½
|Baltimore
|44
|44
|.500
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|49
|41
|.544
|_
|Cleveland
|43
|43
|.500
|4
|Chicago
|42
|45
|.483
|5½
|Detroit
|37
|52
|.416
|11½
|Kansas City
|35
|53
|.398
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|57
|29
|.663
|_
|Seattle
|46
|42
|.523
|12
|Texas
|40
|45
|.471
|16½
|Los Angeles
|38
|50
|.432
|20
|Oakland
|30
|59
|.337
|28½
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 0, 2nd game
Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3
Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Detroit 7, Kansas City 5
Oakland 14, Texas 7, 12 innings
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5
Seattle at Washington, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1
Kansas City 5, Detroit 2
Seattle at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 6-6), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 3-4) at Minnesota (Gray 4-2), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 5-9) at Texas (Pérez 7-2), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3), 8:07 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
