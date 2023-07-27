All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore6240.608_
Tampa Bay6243.590
Toronto5746.553
Boston5547.5397
New York5448.5298

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5450.519_
Cleveland5151.5002
Detroit4657.447
Chicago4162.39812½
Kansas City2975.27925

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas6043.583_
Houston5845.5632
Los Angeles5449.5246
Seattle5250.510
Oakland2876.26932½

Wednesday's Games

Miami 7, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 8, Minnesota 7

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

Toronto 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 6, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Boston 5, Atlanta 3

Texas 13, Houston 5

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 7

San Francisco 8, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels at Detroit, ppd.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 0, 1st game

L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 4, 2nd game

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit (Olson 1-4) at Miami (Garrett 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-6) at Toronto (Gausman 7-5), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Curry 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-4) at Kansas City (Singer 6-8), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at Houston (Javier 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 1-7) at Colorado (Freeland 4-10), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 8-5) at Arizona (Henry 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 8-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-3), 9:40 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 4-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-8), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you