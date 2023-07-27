All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|62
|40
|.608
|_
|Tampa Bay
|62
|43
|.590
|1½
|Toronto
|57
|46
|.553
|5½
|Boston
|55
|47
|.539
|7
|New York
|54
|48
|.529
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|54
|50
|.519
|_
|Cleveland
|51
|51
|.500
|2
|Detroit
|46
|57
|.447
|7½
|Chicago
|41
|62
|.398
|12½
|Kansas City
|29
|75
|.279
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|60
|43
|.583
|_
|Houston
|58
|45
|.563
|2
|Los Angeles
|54
|49
|.524
|6
|Seattle
|52
|50
|.510
|7½
|Oakland
|28
|76
|.269
|32½
Wednesday's Games
Miami 7, Tampa Bay 1
Seattle 8, Minnesota 7
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3
Toronto 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
Philadelphia 6, Baltimore 4
N.Y. Yankees 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Boston 5, Atlanta 3
Texas 13, Houston 5
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 7
San Francisco 8, Oakland 3
L.A. Angels at Detroit, ppd.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 0, 1st game
L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 4, 2nd game
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Detroit (Olson 1-4) at Miami (Garrett 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-6) at Toronto (Gausman 7-5), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Curry 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-4) at Kansas City (Singer 6-8), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at Houston (Javier 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 1-7) at Colorado (Freeland 4-10), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 8-5) at Arizona (Henry 5-3), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 8-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-3), 9:40 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 4-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-8), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
