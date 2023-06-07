All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay4419.698_
Baltimore3723.617
New York3626.581
Toronto3428.548
Boston3130.50812

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3130.508_
Cleveland2733.450
Detroit2633.4414
Chicago2735.435
Kansas City1843.29513

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4020.667_
Houston3625.590
Los Angeles3230.5169
Seattle3030.50010
Oakland1350.20628½

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

Miami 9, Kansas City 6

Philadelphia 8, Detroit 3

Houston 11, Toronto 4

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 4

Texas 4, St. Louis 3

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 1, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 0

Miami 6, Kansas City 1

Toronto 5, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Oakland 11, Pittsburgh 2

Boston 5, Cleveland 4

Texas 6, St. Louis 4

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

L.A. Angels 7, Chicago Cubs 4

Wednesday's Games

Oakland (Harris 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4), 12:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 5-4) at San Diego (Wacha 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-9) at Miami (Cabrera 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 1-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 6-4), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 1-2) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 6-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Texas (Gray 6-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

