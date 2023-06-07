All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|44
|19
|.698
|_
|Baltimore
|37
|23
|.617
|5½
|New York
|36
|26
|.581
|7½
|Toronto
|34
|28
|.548
|9½
|Boston
|31
|30
|.508
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|31
|30
|.508
|_
|Cleveland
|27
|33
|.450
|3½
|Detroit
|26
|33
|.441
|4
|Chicago
|27
|35
|.435
|4½
|Kansas City
|18
|43
|.295
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|40
|20
|.667
|_
|Houston
|36
|25
|.590
|4½
|Los Angeles
|32
|30
|.516
|9
|Seattle
|30
|30
|.500
|10
|Oakland
|13
|50
|.206
|28½
Monday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1
Miami 9, Kansas City 6
Philadelphia 8, Detroit 3
Houston 11, Toronto 4
Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 4
Texas 4, St. Louis 3
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 1, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 0
Miami 6, Kansas City 1
Toronto 5, Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Oakland 11, Pittsburgh 2
Boston 5, Cleveland 4
Texas 6, St. Louis 4
Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
L.A. Angels 7, Chicago Cubs 4
Wednesday's Games
Oakland (Harris 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4), 12:35 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 5-4) at San Diego (Wacha 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 0-9) at Miami (Cabrera 4-4), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (López 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 1-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 6-4), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 1-2) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 6-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Texas (Gray 6-1), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
