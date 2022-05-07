All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|7
|.720
|_
|Tampa Bay
|17
|10
|.630
|2
|Toronto
|17
|11
|.607
|2½
|Baltimore
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
|Boston
|10
|17
|.370
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|17
|11
|.607
|_
|Chicago
|12
|13
|.480
|3½
|Cleveland
|12
|14
|.462
|4
|Kansas City
|8
|15
|.348
|6½
|Detroit
|8
|17
|.320
|7½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|18
|10
|.643
|_
|Houston
|16
|11
|.593
|1½
|Seattle
|12
|15
|.444
|5½
|Texas
|10
|14
|.417
|6
|Oakland
|10
|17
|.370
|7½
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 2
Minnesota 2, Oakland 1
Houston 3, Detroit 2
L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0
Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 7
Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.
Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 1, Oakland 0
Toronto 8, Cleveland 3, 1st game
Detroit at Houston, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 6:15 p.m., 2nd game
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-3) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 11:35 a.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Texas (Gray 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Manoah 4-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Houston (Odorizzi 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Jefferies 1-4) at Minnesota (Paddack 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1), 5:15 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 5:15 p.m., 2nd game
Monday's Games
Kansas City at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
