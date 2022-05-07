All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York187.720_
Tampa Bay1710.6302
Toronto1711.607
Baltimore1016.385
Boston1017.3709

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1711.607_
Chicago1213.480
Cleveland1214.4624
Kansas City815.348
Detroit817.320

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles1810.643_
Houston1611.593
Seattle1215.444
Texas1014.4176
Oakland1017.370

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 2

Minnesota 2, Oakland 1

Houston 3, Detroit 2

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0

Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 7

Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.

Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 1, Oakland 0

Toronto 8, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Detroit at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:15 p.m., 2nd game

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-3) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Gray 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Manoah 4-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Houston (Odorizzi 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-4) at Minnesota (Paddack 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1), 5:15 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 5:15 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

