All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|96
|60
|.615
|_
|y-Toronto
|88
|69
|.561
|8½
|y-Tampa Bay
|86
|71
|.548
|10½
|Baltimore
|81
|76
|.516
|15½
|Boston
|75
|82
|.478
|21½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|89
|68
|.567
|_
|Chicago
|78
|79
|.497
|11
|Minnesota
|77
|80
|.490
|12
|Detroit
|63
|93
|.404
|25½
|Kansas City
|63
|94
|.401
|26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|102
|55
|.650
|_
|y-Seattle
|86
|70
|.551
|15½
|Los Angeles
|71
|86
|.452
|31
|Texas
|66
|90
|.423
|35½
|Oakland
|56
|101
|.357
|46
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
Thursday's Games
Detroit 10, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Boston 5, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2
Seattle 10, Texas 9, 11 innings
Friday's Games
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 3
Toronto 9, Boston 0
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 7, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 7, Houston 3
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1
Saturday's Games
Baltimore (Voth 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 11-4), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Bello 2-7) at Toronto (Stripling 9-4), 3:07 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 6-3) at Seattle (Castillo 7-6), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-13) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 8-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-7) at Houston (Javier 10-9), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Ragans 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.