All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
x-New York9660.615_
y-Toronto8869.561
y-Tampa Bay8671.54810½
Baltimore8176.51615½
Boston7582.47821½

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Cleveland8968.567_
Chicago7879.49711
Minnesota7780.49012
Detroit6393.40425½
Kansas City6394.40126

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Houston10255.650_
y-Seattle8670.55115½
Los Angeles7186.45231
Texas6690.42335½
Oakland56101.35746

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

Thursday's Games

Detroit 10, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Boston 5, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2

Seattle 10, Texas 9, 11 innings

Friday's Games

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 3

Toronto 9, Boston 0

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (Voth 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 11-4), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Bello 2-7) at Toronto (Stripling 9-4), 3:07 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 6-3) at Seattle (Castillo 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-13) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 8-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-7) at Houston (Javier 10-9), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Ragans 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

