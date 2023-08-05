All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore6842.618_
Tampa Bay6746.593
Toronto6150.550
New York5853.52310½
Boston5752.52310½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5754.514_
Cleveland5456.491
Detroit4961.445
Chicago4368.38714
Kansas City3675.32421

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas6446.582_
Houston6349.5632
Seattle5852.5276
Los Angeles5655.505
Oakland3080.27334

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 0

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 7, Boston 3

Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 5

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 6, Miami 2

Minnesota 3, Arizona 2

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 7

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Houston 1

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2

Miami at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-4) at Cleveland (Curry 3-1), 12:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-11) at Philadelphia (Walker 12-4), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 7-6), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 10-6) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-3) at Detroit (Manning 3-3), 1:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-5) at Minnesota (Keuchel 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-9) at Texas (Heaney 8-6), 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-3) at Oakland (Medina 3-8), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 7-4) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

