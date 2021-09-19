All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay9257.617_
Boston8565.567
Toronto8365.561
New York8366.5579
Baltimore47101.31844½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago8464.568_
Cleveland7274.49311
Detroit7178.47713½
Kansas City6781.45317
Minnesota6584.43619½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8761.588_
Oakland8167.5476
Seattle7969.5348
Los Angeles7276.48615
Texas5593.37232

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 7, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Boston 7, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 0

Seattle 6, Kansas City 2

Houston 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday's Games

Boston 9, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 6, Minnesota 2

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 8, Seattle 1

Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday's Games

Cleveland (Morgan 2-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 15-7), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Farrell 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 11-8), 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-5), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 2-10) at Houston (Greinke 11-6), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Texas (Lyles 9-11), 2:35 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

