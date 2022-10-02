All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
x-New York9760.618_
y-Toronto8969.563
y-Tampa Bay8672.54411½
Baltimore8177.51316½
Boston7583.47522½

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Cleveland8969.563_
Chicago7880.49411
Minnesota7782.48412½
Detroit6593.41124
Kansas City6494.40525

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Houston10355.652_
y-Seattle8770.55415½
Los Angeles7286.45631
Texas6691.42036½
Oakland56102.35447

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 0

Toronto 10, Boston 0

Seattle 5, Oakland 1

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 7, Cleveland 1

Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2

San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Sunday's Games

Detroit 5, Minnesota 2

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kansas City (Greinke 4-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 14-5) at Texas (Pérez 12-7), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 11-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (Hill 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-10), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-13) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Garcia 1-0) at Seattle (Kirby 8-4), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-9) at Oakland (Martinez 4-6), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

