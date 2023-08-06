All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore7042.625_
Tampa Bay6746.593
Toronto6350.558
New York5853.52311½
Boston5754.51412½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5854.518_
Cleveland5458.4824
Detroit4961.4458
Chicago4568.39813½
Kansas City3677.31922½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas6546.586_
Houston6349.563
Seattle5952.5326
Los Angeles5656.500
Oakland3180.27934

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Houston 1

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2

Texas 9, Miami 8

Toronto 5, Boston 4

Philadelphia 9, Kansas City 6

Minnesota 12, Arizona 1

Oakland 2, San Francisco 1

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 4

Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3

Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Toronto 13, Boston 1

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota (López 6-6) at Detroit (Wentz 2-9), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 3-3) at Boston (Bello 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 0-1) at Cleveland (Williams 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

