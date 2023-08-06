All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|70
|42
|.625
|_
|Tampa Bay
|67
|46
|.593
|3½
|Toronto
|63
|50
|.558
|7½
|New York
|58
|53
|.523
|11½
|Boston
|57
|54
|.514
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|58
|54
|.518
|_
|Cleveland
|54
|58
|.482
|4
|Detroit
|49
|61
|.445
|8
|Chicago
|45
|68
|.398
|13½
|Kansas City
|36
|77
|.319
|22½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|65
|46
|.586
|_
|Houston
|63
|49
|.563
|2½
|Seattle
|59
|52
|.532
|6
|Los Angeles
|56
|56
|.500
|9½
|Oakland
|31
|80
|.279
|34
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Houston 1
Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2
Texas 9, Miami 8
Toronto 5, Boston 4
Philadelphia 9, Kansas City 6
Minnesota 12, Arizona 1
Oakland 2, San Francisco 1
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 4
Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3
Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Toronto 13, Boston 1
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Monday's Games
Minnesota (López 6-6) at Detroit (Wentz 2-9), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 3-3) at Boston (Bello 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 0-1) at Cleveland (Williams 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-5), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-8), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
