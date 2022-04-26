All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|12
|6
|.667
|_
|New York
|11
|6
|.647
|½
|Tampa Bay
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Boston
|7
|11
|.389
|5
|Baltimore
|6
|11
|.353
|5½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|9
|8
|.529
|_
|Cleveland
|7
|9
|.438
|1½
|Kansas City
|6
|9
|.400
|2
|Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|2½
|Detroit
|6
|10
|.375
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|11
|6
|.647
|_
|Los Angeles
|10
|7
|.588
|1
|Oakland
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|Houston
|8
|9
|.471
|3
|Texas
|6
|11
|.353
|5
Monday's Games
Toronto 6, Boston 2
Texas 6, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 0
Tuesday's Games
Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Yankees 12, Baltimore 8
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0
Minnesota 5, Detroit 4
Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings
Houston 5, Texas 1
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Pineda 1-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Javier 0-0) at Texas (Otto 1-0), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-2), 9:38 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
