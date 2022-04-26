All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Toronto126.667_
New York116.647½
Tampa Bay98.529
Boston711.3895
Baltimore611.353

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota98.529_
Cleveland79.438
Kansas City69.4002
Chicago610.375
Detroit610.375

West Division

WLPctGB
Seattle116.647_
Los Angeles107.5881
Oakland98.5292
Houston89.4713
Texas611.3535

Monday's Games

Toronto 6, Boston 2

Texas 6, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 0

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 12, Baltimore 8

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings

Houston 5, Texas 1

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Pineda 1-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 0-0) at Texas (Otto 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-2), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

