All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|29
|7
|.806
|_
|Baltimore
|22
|13
|.629
|6½
|Toronto
|21
|14
|.600
|7½
|Boston
|21
|15
|.583
|8
|New York
|19
|17
|.528
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|16
|.543
|_
|Detroit
|16
|18
|.471
|2½
|Cleveland
|16
|19
|.457
|3
|Chicago
|12
|24
|.333
|7½
|Kansas City
|10
|26
|.278
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|21
|13
|.618
|_
|Los Angeles
|20
|16
|.556
|2
|Houston
|17
|18
|.486
|4½
|Seattle
|17
|18
|.486
|4½
|Oakland
|8
|28
|.222
|14
Monday's Games
Detroit 6, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 2
Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 5
Texas 2, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels 6, Houston 4
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Oakland (Muller 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-3), 12:35 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 3-2) at Cleveland (Battenfield 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 2-0) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 3:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Javier 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-0), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 1-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-1), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Bello 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-4) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 3-2) at Minnesota (López 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Diego at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
