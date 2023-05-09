All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay297.806_
Baltimore2213.629
Toronto2114.600
Boston2115.5838
New York1917.52810

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1916.543_
Detroit1618.471
Cleveland1619.4573
Chicago1224.333
Kansas City1026.278

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas2113.618_
Los Angeles2016.5562
Houston1718.486
Seattle1718.486
Oakland828.22214

Monday's Games

Detroit 6, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 2

Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 2, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 4

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oakland (Muller 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-3), 12:35 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 3-2) at Cleveland (Battenfield 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-0) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 3:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-0), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 1-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-1), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Bello 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-4) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 3-2) at Minnesota (López 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

