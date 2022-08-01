All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7034.673_
Toronto5745.55912
Tampa Bay5448.52915
Baltimore5251.50517½
Boston5252.50018

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5448.529_
Cleveland5349.5201
Chicago5151.5003
Kansas City4162.39813½
Detroit4163.39414

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston6737.644_
Seattle5549.52912
Texas4656.45120
Los Angeles4359.42223
Oakland3965.37528

Sunday's Games

Toronto 4, Detroit 1

Boston 7, Milwaukee 2

Cleveland 5, Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2

Houston 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 6

San Diego 3, Minnesota 2

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 2

Cleveland 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, Texas 2

Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 3, Houston 2

Tuesday's Games

Seattle (Gilbert 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 7-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 2-5), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 7-8) at Texas (Howard 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-3) at Houston (Javier 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 5-11) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 6-7) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-8), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

