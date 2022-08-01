All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|70
|34
|.673
|_
|Toronto
|57
|45
|.559
|12
|Tampa Bay
|54
|48
|.529
|15
|Baltimore
|52
|51
|.505
|17½
|Boston
|52
|52
|.500
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|54
|48
|.529
|_
|Cleveland
|53
|49
|.520
|1
|Chicago
|51
|51
|.500
|3
|Kansas City
|41
|62
|.398
|13½
|Detroit
|41
|63
|.394
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|67
|37
|.644
|_
|Seattle
|55
|49
|.529
|12
|Texas
|46
|56
|.451
|20
|Los Angeles
|43
|59
|.422
|23
|Oakland
|39
|65
|.375
|28
Sunday's Games
Toronto 4, Detroit 1
Boston 7, Milwaukee 2
Cleveland 5, Tampa Bay 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1
Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2
Houston 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 6
San Diego 3, Minnesota 2
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2
Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 2
Cleveland 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings
Minnesota 5, Detroit 3, 10 innings
Baltimore 7, Texas 2
Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Boston 3, Houston 2
Tuesday's Games
Seattle (Gilbert 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 7-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 2-5), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 7-8) at Texas (Howard 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 2-3) at Houston (Javier 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 5-11) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 6-7) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-8), 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
