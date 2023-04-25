All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay203.870_
Baltimore157.682
Toronto149.6096
New York1310.5657
Boston1212.500

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1310.565_
Cleveland1112.4782
Detroit813.3814
Chicago716.3046
Kansas City518.2178

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas148.636_
Houston1211.522
Los Angeles1112.478
Seattle1012.4554
Oakland518.217

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 7, Miami 4

Baltimore 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Washington 1

Houston 5, Atlanta 2

Texas 5, Oakland 2

Boston 12, Milwaukee 5

L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 3

St. Louis 7, Seattle 3

Monday's Games

Colorado 6, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 5, Boston 4

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Tampa Bay 8, Houston 3

Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 2

Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Arizona 5, Kansas City 4

Oakland 11, L.A. Angels 10, 10 innings

Tuesday's Games

Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Cleveland (Battenfield 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 0-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 3-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 1-3), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 1-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 4-0), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Miller 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

