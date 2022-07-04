All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York5822.725_
Boston4435.55713½
Toronto4436.55014
Tampa Bay4336.54414½
Baltimore3644.45022

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4537.549_
Cleveland4036.5262
Chicago3839.494
Detroit3047.39012½
Kansas City2948.37713½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston5127.654_
Seattle3942.48113½
Texas3740.48113½
Los Angeles3744.45715½
Oakland2655.32126½

Sunday's Games

Kansas City 7, Detroit 4

Cleveland 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1

Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4

Monday's Games

Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle (Gilbert 9-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Baltimore (Voth 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 8-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 2-4) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 3-4) at Oakland (Martinez 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

