All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore7043.619_
Tampa Bay6946.6002
Toronto6451.5577
Boston5855.51312
New York5855.51312

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota6055.522_
Cleveland5559.482
Detroit5063.4429
Chicago4668.40413½
Kansas City3778.32223

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas6746.593_
Houston6549.570
Seattle6052.536
Los Angeles5658.49111½
Oakland3281.28335

Monday's Games

Minnesota 9, Detroit 3

Toronto 3, Cleveland 1

Boston 6, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Texas 5, Oakland 3

San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

Detroit 6, Minnesota 0

Cleveland 1, Toronto 0

Houston 7, Baltimore 6

Kansas City 9, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas (Montgomery 7-9) at Oakland (Tarnok 0-1), 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 6-5) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-2) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 3-12) at Boston (Paxton 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 8-6) at Cleveland (Allen 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-7) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Houston at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

