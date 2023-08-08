All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|70
|43
|.619
|_
|Tampa Bay
|69
|46
|.600
|2
|Toronto
|64
|51
|.557
|7
|Boston
|58
|55
|.513
|12
|New York
|58
|55
|.513
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|60
|55
|.522
|_
|Cleveland
|55
|59
|.482
|4½
|Detroit
|50
|63
|.442
|9
|Chicago
|46
|68
|.404
|13½
|Kansas City
|37
|78
|.322
|23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|67
|46
|.593
|_
|Houston
|65
|49
|.570
|2½
|Seattle
|60
|52
|.536
|6½
|Los Angeles
|56
|58
|.491
|11½
|Oakland
|32
|81
|.283
|35
Monday's Games
Minnesota 9, Detroit 3
Toronto 3, Cleveland 1
Boston 6, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Texas 5, Oakland 3
San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 3
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2
Detroit 6, Minnesota 0
Cleveland 1, Toronto 0
Houston 7, Baltimore 6
Kansas City 9, Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Texas (Montgomery 7-9) at Oakland (Tarnok 0-1), 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 6-5) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-2) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-6), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 3-12) at Boston (Paxton 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 8-6) at Cleveland (Allen 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 4-5), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-7) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Houston at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.