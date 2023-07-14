All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5835.624_
Baltimore5535.611
Toronto5141.554
Boston4943.533
New York4943.533

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland4546.495_
Minnesota4546.495_
Detroit3950.4385
Chicago3855.4098
Kansas City2665.28619

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5339.576_
Houston5041.549
Seattle4544.506
Los Angeles4546.495
Oakland2567.27228

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Baltimore 5, Miami 2

Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0

Toronto 7, Arizona 2

Boston 8, Chicago Cubs 3

Texas 12, Cleveland 4

Colorado 7, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-3) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Paxton 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-6), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-3) at Toronto (Gausman 7-5), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 1-1) at Texas (Heaney 5-6), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 5-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 9-6), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (López 5-5) at Oakland (Harris 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Criswell 1-1) at Kansas City (Ragans 2-3), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-8) at Atlanta (Strider 11-2), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 4-6) at Colorado (Seabold 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 3-6) at Seattle (Kirby 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

