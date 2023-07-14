All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|58
|35
|.624
|_
|Baltimore
|55
|35
|.611
|1½
|Toronto
|51
|41
|.554
|6½
|Boston
|49
|43
|.533
|8½
|New York
|49
|43
|.533
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|45
|46
|.495
|_
|Minnesota
|45
|46
|.495
|_
|Detroit
|39
|50
|.438
|5
|Chicago
|38
|55
|.409
|8
|Kansas City
|26
|65
|.286
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|53
|39
|.576
|_
|Houston
|50
|41
|.549
|2½
|Seattle
|45
|44
|.506
|6½
|Los Angeles
|45
|46
|.495
|7½
|Oakland
|25
|67
|.272
|28
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Baltimore 5, Miami 2
Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0
Toronto 7, Arizona 2
Boston 8, Chicago Cubs 3
Texas 12, Cleveland 4
Colorado 7, N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-3) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Paxton 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-6), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 11-3) at Toronto (Gausman 7-5), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 1-1) at Texas (Heaney 5-6), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 5-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 9-6), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (López 5-5) at Oakland (Harris 2-3), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Criswell 1-1) at Kansas City (Ragans 2-3), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-8) at Atlanta (Strider 11-2), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 4-6) at Colorado (Seabold 1-6), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 9:07 p.m.
Detroit (Lorenzen 3-6) at Seattle (Kirby 8-7), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.
