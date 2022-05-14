All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|24
|8
|.750
|_
|Tampa Bay
|20
|13
|.606
|4½
|Toronto
|17
|16
|.515
|7½
|Baltimore
|14
|19
|.424
|10½
|Boston
|12
|20
|.375
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|14
|.576
|_
|Chicago
|15
|16
|.484
|3
|Cleveland
|15
|16
|.484
|3
|Kansas City
|11
|19
|.367
|6½
|Detroit
|10
|23
|.303
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|22
|11
|.667
|_
|Los Angeles
|22
|12
|.647
|½
|Seattle
|15
|18
|.455
|7
|Texas
|13
|18
|.419
|8
|Oakland
|14
|20
|.412
|8½
Thursday's Games
Oakland 5, Detroit 3
Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2
Houston 11, Minnesota 3, 1st game
Houston 5, Minnesota 0, 2nd game
Texas 3, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 15, Chicago White Sox 7
Friday's Games
Houston 6, Washington 1
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2
Seattle 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Detroit 4, Baltimore 2
Boston 7, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 4
Minnesota 12, Cleveland 8
L.A. Angels 2, Oakland 0
Kansas City 14, Colorado 10
Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels (Diaz 1-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 4-0), 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-1) at Detroit (Pineda 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Hill 0-1) at Texas (Otto 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Javier 2-0) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-2) at Oakland (Oller 0-2), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday's Games
Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.