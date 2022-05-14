All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York248.750_
Tampa Bay2013.606
Toronto1716.515
Baltimore1419.42410½
Boston1220.37512

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1914.576_
Chicago1516.4843
Cleveland1516.4843
Kansas City1119.367
Detroit1023.3039

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston2211.667_
Los Angeles2212.647½
Seattle1518.4557
Texas1318.4198
Oakland1420.412

Thursday's Games

Oakland 5, Detroit 3

Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2

Houston 11, Minnesota 3, 1st game

Houston 5, Minnesota 0, 2nd game

Texas 3, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 15, Chicago White Sox 7

Friday's Games

Houston 6, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Seattle 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Detroit 4, Baltimore 2

Boston 7, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 12, Cleveland 8

L.A. Angels 2, Oakland 0

Kansas City 14, Colorado 10

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels (Diaz 1-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 4-0), 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-1) at Detroit (Pineda 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Hill 0-1) at Texas (Otto 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-0) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-2) at Oakland (Oller 0-2), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you