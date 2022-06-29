All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|56
|20
|.737
|_
|Toronto
|42
|32
|.568
|13
|Boston
|42
|33
|.560
|13½
|Tampa Bay
|40
|34
|.541
|15
|Baltimore
|35
|42
|.455
|21½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|43
|34
|.558
|_
|Cleveland
|37
|34
|.521
|3
|Chicago
|35
|38
|.479
|6
|Detroit
|29
|45
|.392
|12½
|Kansas City
|27
|47
|.365
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|47
|27
|.635
|_
|Texas
|36
|38
|.486
|11
|Los Angeles
|36
|41
|.468
|12½
|Seattle
|36
|41
|.468
|12½
|Oakland
|25
|52
|.325
|23½
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 0, 2nd game
Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1
Toronto 6, Boston 5
Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 8, Kansas City 3
Seattle 2, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 11, L.A. Angels 4
San Francisco 4, Detroit 3
Wednesday's Games
Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 3
Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 2, Texas 1
Detroit 3, San Francisco 2
Seattle 9, Baltimore 3
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota (Archer 2-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 5-5), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-4), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Martinez 1-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-3), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
