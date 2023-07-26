All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore6239.614_
Tampa Bay6242.596
Toronto5646.549
Boston5447.5358
New York5348.5259

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5449.524_
Cleveland5051.4953
Detroit4655.4557
Chicago4161.40212½
Kansas City2974.28225

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5943.578_
Houston5844.5691
Los Angeles5249.515
Seattle5150.505
Oakland2875.27231½

Monday's Games

Detroit 5, San Francisco 1

Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Houston 10, Texas 9

Toronto 6, L.A. Dodgers 3, 11 innings

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings

Boston 7, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Houston 4, Texas 3

Seattle 9, Minnesota 7

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

San Francisco 2, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Miami (Alcantara 3-9) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 11-5), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 6-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 6-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-7) at Detroit (Lorenzen 5-6), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 11-3) at Boston (Bello 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 6-6) at Houston (Valdez 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-4) at San Francisco (Wood 4-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

