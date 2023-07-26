All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|62
|39
|.614
|_
|Tampa Bay
|62
|42
|.596
|1½
|Toronto
|56
|46
|.549
|6½
|Boston
|54
|47
|.535
|8
|New York
|53
|48
|.525
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|54
|49
|.524
|_
|Cleveland
|50
|51
|.495
|3
|Detroit
|46
|55
|.455
|7
|Chicago
|41
|61
|.402
|12½
|Kansas City
|29
|74
|.282
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|59
|43
|.578
|_
|Houston
|58
|44
|.569
|1
|Los Angeles
|52
|49
|.515
|6½
|Seattle
|51
|50
|.505
|7½
|Oakland
|28
|75
|.272
|31½
Monday's Games
Detroit 5, San Francisco 1
Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 3
Minnesota 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings
Houston 10, Texas 9
Toronto 6, L.A. Dodgers 3, 11 innings
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 1
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3
L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings
Boston 7, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3
Houston 4, Texas 3
Seattle 9, Minnesota 7
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3
San Francisco 2, Oakland 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings
Wednesday's Games
Miami (Alcantara 3-9) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 11-5), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 0-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 6-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 6-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-7) at Detroit (Lorenzen 5-6), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 11-3) at Boston (Bello 7-6), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-9), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 6-6) at Houston (Valdez 8-6), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Harris 2-4) at San Francisco (Wood 4-4), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
