All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|73
|48
|.603
|_
|Toronto
|65
|54
|.546
|7
|Tampa Bay
|64
|55
|.538
|8
|Baltimore
|62
|58
|.517
|10½
|Boston
|60
|61
|.496
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|64
|56
|.533
|_
|Minnesota
|62
|56
|.525
|1
|Chicago
|62
|59
|.512
|2½
|Kansas City
|49
|73
|.402
|16
|Detroit
|46
|76
|.377
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|77
|45
|.631
|_
|Seattle
|66
|55
|.545
|10½
|Texas
|54
|66
|.450
|22
|Los Angeles
|52
|68
|.433
|24
|Oakland
|44
|77
|.364
|32½
Saturday's Games
Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 3
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 2
Boston 4, Baltimore 3
Oakland 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings
Texas 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Atlanta 5, Houston 4, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Springs 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Ragans 0-2) at Minnesota (Gray 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 3-1) at Oakland (Oller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
