All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay297.806_
Baltimore2213.629
Toronto2114.600
Boston2115.5838
New York1817.51410½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1916.543_
Detroit1618.471
Cleveland1619.4573
Chicago1223.3437
Kansas City926.25710

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas2013.606_
Los Angeles1916.5432
Houston1717.500
Seattle1717.500
Oakland827.22913

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0

Philadelphia 6, Boston 1

Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 5, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

St. Louis 12, Detroit 6

Seattle 3, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 17, Cincinnati 4

Texas 16, L.A. Angels 8

Monday's Games

Detroit 6, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit (Lorenzen 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 4-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Rucinski 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-5), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Minnesota (Varland 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-0), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 2-2) at Seattle (Kirby 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you