East Division

WLPctGB
New York4816.750_
Toronto3727.57811
Tampa Bay3529.54713
Boston3530.53813½
Baltimore2937.43920

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3729.561_
Cleveland3327.5501
Chicago3032.4845
Detroit2440.37512
Kansas City2241.34913½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston4024.625_
Texas3133.4849
Los Angeles3036.45511
Seattle2936.44611½
Oakland2244.33319

Friday's Games

Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0

Texas 7, Detroit 0

Boston 6, St. Louis 5

N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 3

Houston 13, Chicago White Sox 3

Arizona 7, Minnesota 2

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City 5, Oakland 1

Cleveland 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Louis (Pallante 2-1) at Boston (Pivetta 6-5), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-3) at Baltimore (Lyles 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3), 1:37 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 0-4), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-1) at Oakland (Koenig 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-2) at Houston (Javier 3-3), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

