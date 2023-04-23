All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|19
|3
|.864
|_
|Baltimore
|14
|7
|.667
|4½
|New York
|13
|9
|.591
|6
|Toronto
|13
|9
|.591
|6
|Boston
|11
|11
|.500
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|12
|10
|.545
|_
|Cleveland
|11
|11
|.500
|1
|Detroit
|7
|13
|.350
|4
|Chicago
|7
|15
|.318
|5
|Kansas City
|5
|16
|.238
|6½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|13
|7
|.650
|_
|Houston
|12
|10
|.545
|2
|Los Angeles
|10
|11
|.476
|3½
|Seattle
|10
|11
|.476
|3½
|Oakland
|4
|17
|.190
|9½
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2
Washington 10, Minnesota 4
Miami 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, Detroit 1
Milwaukee 5, Boston 4
Houston 6, Atlanta 3
Texas 18, Oakland 3
Miami 3, Cleveland 2, 2nd game
Kansas City 11, L.A. Angels 8
Seattle 5, St. Louis 4
Sunday's Games
Houston 5, Atlanta 2
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 7, Miami 4
Baltimore 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings
Minnesota 3, Washington 1
Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Colorado (Gomber 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 1-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-1) at Minnesota (Gray 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Arizona (Henry 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
