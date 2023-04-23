All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay193.864_
Baltimore147.667
New York139.5916
Toronto139.5916
Boston1111.5008

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1210.545_
Cleveland1111.5001
Detroit713.3504
Chicago715.3185
Kansas City516.238

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas137.650_
Houston1210.5452
Los Angeles1011.476
Seattle1011.476
Oakland417.190

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

Washington 10, Minnesota 4

Miami 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 5, Boston 4

Houston 6, Atlanta 3

Texas 18, Oakland 3

Miami 3, Cleveland 2, 2nd game

Kansas City 11, L.A. Angels 8

Seattle 5, St. Louis 4

Sunday's Games

Houston 5, Atlanta 2

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 7, Miami 4

Baltimore 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Washington 1

Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado (Gomber 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 1-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-1) at Minnesota (Gray 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Arizona (Henry 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

