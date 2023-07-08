All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|57
|34
|.626
|_
|Baltimore
|52
|35
|.598
|3
|Toronto
|49
|40
|.551
|7
|New York
|49
|41
|.544
|7½
|Boston
|46
|43
|.517
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|45
|44
|.506
|_
|Cleveland
|44
|44
|.500
|½
|Detroit
|38
|49
|.437
|6
|Chicago
|38
|52
|.422
|7½
|Kansas City
|25
|64
|.281
|20
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|52
|37
|.584
|_
|Houston
|49
|40
|.551
|3
|Seattle
|44
|43
|.506
|7
|Los Angeles
|45
|45
|.500
|7½
|Oakland
|25
|65
|.278
|27½
Friday's Games
Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 3, Kansas City 0
Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Boston 7, Oakland 3
Toronto 12, Detroit 2
Texas 7, Washington 2
Seattle 10, Houston 1
Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 7
L.A. Dodgers 11, L.A. Angels 4
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Texas (Dunning 8-1) at Washington (Corbin 5-10), 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5), 1:35 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 1-6) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 7-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-4), 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Yarbrough 1-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-5), 1:40 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 8-5) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 8-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 6-5) at Houston (Bielak 4-4), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 0-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 2:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
