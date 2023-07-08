All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5734.626_
Baltimore5235.5983
Toronto4940.5517
New York4941.544
Boston4643.51710

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4544.506_
Cleveland4444.500½
Detroit3849.4376
Chicago3852.422
Kansas City2564.28120

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5237.584_
Houston4940.5513
Seattle4443.5067
Los Angeles4545.500
Oakland2565.27827½

Friday's Games

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 0

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 7, Oakland 3

Toronto 12, Detroit 2

Texas 7, Washington 2

Seattle 10, Houston 1

Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 7

L.A. Dodgers 11, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Texas (Dunning 8-1) at Washington (Corbin 5-10), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 1-6) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 7-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-4), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Yarbrough 1-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-5), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 8-5) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 8-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 6-5) at Houston (Bielak 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

