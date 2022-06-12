All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York4316.729_
Toronto3424.586
Tampa Bay3425.5769
Boston3129.51712½
Baltimore2535.41718½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3526.574_
Cleveland2827.5094
Chicago2730.4746
Detroit2434.414
Kansas City2038.34513½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston3623.610_
Los Angeles2932.4758
Texas2731.466
Seattle2732.4589
Oakland2140.34416

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5

Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 9, 10 innings

Detroit 3, Toronto 1

Baltimore 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 10, Cleveland 5

Miami 5, Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Mets 6

Seattle 7, Boston 6

Sunday's Games

Oakland at Cleveland, 11:35 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore (Bradish 1-3) at Toronto (Manoah 7-1), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-3) at Detroit (García 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 3-3) at Texas (Hearn 4-4), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-1) at San Francisco (Wood 3-5), 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 1-2) at Seattle (Flexen 2-7), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

