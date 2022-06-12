All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|43
|16
|.729
|_
|Toronto
|34
|24
|.586
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|34
|25
|.576
|9
|Boston
|31
|29
|.517
|12½
|Baltimore
|25
|35
|.417
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|35
|26
|.574
|_
|Cleveland
|28
|27
|.509
|4
|Chicago
|27
|30
|.474
|6
|Detroit
|24
|34
|.414
|9½
|Kansas City
|20
|38
|.345
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|36
|23
|.610
|_
|Los Angeles
|29
|32
|.475
|8
|Texas
|27
|31
|.466
|8½
|Seattle
|27
|32
|.458
|9
|Oakland
|21
|40
|.344
|16
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5
Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 9, 10 innings
Detroit 3, Toronto 1
Baltimore 6, Kansas City 4
Oakland 10, Cleveland 5
Miami 5, Houston 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Chicago Cubs 0
L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Mets 6
Seattle 7, Boston 6
Sunday's Games
Oakland at Cleveland, 11:35 a.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Baltimore (Bradish 1-3) at Toronto (Manoah 7-1), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-3) at Detroit (García 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 3-3) at Texas (Hearn 4-4), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 3-1) at San Francisco (Wood 3-5), 9:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 1-2) at Seattle (Flexen 2-7), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
