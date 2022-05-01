All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York156.714_
Toronto148.636
Tampa Bay129.5713
Boston913.409
Baltimore714.3338

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota129.571_
Cleveland912.4293
Chicago812.400
Kansas City712.3684
Detroit713.350

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles148.636_
Houston1110.524
Seattle1110.524
Oakland1011.476
Texas714.333

Saturday's Games

Toronto 2, Houston 1

Cleveland 3, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 1

Miami 3, Seattle 1

Texas 3, Atlanta 1

Baltimore 2, Boston 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 3, Kansas City 0

Detroit 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 4:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-2) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Diego at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

