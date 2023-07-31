All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore6541.613_
Tampa Bay6544.596
Toronto5948.551
Boston5649.533
New York5551.51910

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5453.505_
Cleveland5354.4951
Detroit4759.443
Chicago4364.40211
Kansas City3275.29922

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas6046.566_
Houston6047.561½
Los Angeles5651.523
Seattle5451.514
Oakland3077.28030½

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1

Miami 8, Detroit 6

Tampa Bay 8, Houston 2

Colorado 2, Oakland 0

Seattle 4, Arizona 0

San Diego 5, Texas 3

San Francisco 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Houston 7, Cleveland 3

Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit (Manning 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-11), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 11-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 6-6) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 11-3), 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota (López 5-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-6), 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-3) at Texas (Heaney 7-6), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 8-7), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-11), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 7-6) at Seattle (Miller 7-3), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 6-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

