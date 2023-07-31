All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|65
|41
|.613
|_
|Tampa Bay
|65
|44
|.596
|1½
|Toronto
|59
|48
|.551
|6½
|Boston
|56
|49
|.533
|8½
|New York
|55
|51
|.519
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|54
|53
|.505
|_
|Cleveland
|53
|54
|.495
|1
|Detroit
|47
|59
|.443
|6½
|Chicago
|43
|64
|.402
|11
|Kansas City
|32
|75
|.299
|22
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|60
|46
|.566
|_
|Houston
|60
|47
|.561
|½
|Los Angeles
|56
|51
|.523
|4½
|Seattle
|54
|51
|.514
|5½
|Oakland
|30
|77
|.280
|30½
Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0
Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1
Miami 8, Detroit 6
Tampa Bay 8, Houston 2
Colorado 2, Oakland 0
Seattle 4, Arizona 0
San Diego 5, Texas 3
San Francisco 4, Boston 3, 11 innings
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 3
Monday's Games
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1
Baltimore 4, Toronto 2
Houston 7, Cleveland 3
Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit (Manning 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-11), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 11-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 6-6) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 11-3), 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota (López 5-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-6), 7:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-3) at Texas (Heaney 7-6), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 8-7), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-11), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 7-6) at Seattle (Miller 7-3), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 6-9), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
