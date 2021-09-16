All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|91
|56
|.619
|_
|Toronto
|82
|64
|.562
|8½
|Boston
|83
|65
|.561
|8½
|New York
|82
|65
|.558
|9
|Baltimore
|47
|99
|.322
|43½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|83
|63
|.568
|_
|Cleveland
|71
|73
|.493
|11
|Detroit
|70
|77
|.476
|13½
|Kansas City
|66
|80
|.452
|17
|Minnesota
|64
|83
|.435
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|85
|60
|.586
|_
|Oakland
|79
|67
|.541
|6½
|Seattle
|78
|68
|.534
|7½
|Los Angeles
|72
|74
|.493
|13½
|Texas
|54
|91
|.372
|31
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 9, Seattle 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 12, Minnesota 3
Houston 7, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Oakland 12, Kansas City 10
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 3
Oakland 7, Kansas City 2
Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cleveland (Plesac 10-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 6-8) at Toronto (Ryu 13-8), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 2-9) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-7) at Texas (Allard 3-12), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 11-6) at Kansas City (Singer 4-10), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 9-13) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.