East Division

WLPctGB
New York186.750_
Tampa Bay1510.600
Toronto1510.600
Boston1014.4178
Baltimore816.33310

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota159.625_
Chicago1013.435
Cleveland1013.435
Detroit815.348
Kansas City815.348

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles1510.600_
Houston1411.5601
Seattle1213.4803
Oakland1015.4005
Texas914.3915

Tuesday's Games

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 0

Texas 6, Philadelphia 4

N.Y. Yankees 9, Toronto 1

Minnesota 7, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Kansas City 7, St. Louis 1

Houston 4, Seattle 0

Tampa Bay 10, Oakland 7, 10 innings

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0

San Diego 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Houston 7, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 3, Oakland 0

Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2, 2nd game

San Diego at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-2) at Boston (Hill 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 2-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-2) at Houston (Urquidy 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-2) at Seattle (Ray 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

