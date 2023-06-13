All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|48
|20
|.706
|_
|Baltimore
|41
|24
|.631
|5½
|New York
|38
|29
|.567
|9½
|Toronto
|37
|30
|.552
|10½
|Boston
|33
|34
|.493
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|33
|33
|.500
|_
|Cleveland
|31
|34
|.477
|1½
|Chicago
|29
|38
|.433
|4½
|Detroit
|27
|37
|.422
|5
|Kansas City
|18
|48
|.273
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|41
|24
|.631
|_
|Houston
|37
|29
|.561
|4½
|Los Angeles
|37
|31
|.544
|5½
|Seattle
|32
|33
|.492
|9
|Oakland
|17
|50
|.254
|25
Sunday's Games
Arizona 7, Detroit 5
Cleveland 5, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 7, Texas 3
Baltimore 11, Kansas City 3
Toronto 7, Minnesota 6
Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6
L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4
Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Monday's Games
Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6, 12 innings
Seattle 8, Miami 1
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Olson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 7-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-3), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-10), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 4-6) at Houston (Brown 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Harris 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
