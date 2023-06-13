All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay4820.706_
Baltimore4124.631
New York3829.567
Toronto3730.55210½
Boston3334.49314½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3333.500_
Cleveland3134.477
Chicago2938.433
Detroit2737.4225
Kansas City1848.27315

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4124.631_
Houston3729.561
Los Angeles3731.544
Seattle3233.4929
Oakland1750.25425

Sunday's Games

Arizona 7, Detroit 5

Cleveland 5, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Texas 3

Baltimore 11, Kansas City 3

Toronto 7, Minnesota 6

Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6, 12 innings

Seattle 8, Miami 1

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Olson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 7-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-10), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-6) at Houston (Brown 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Harris 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

