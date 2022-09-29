All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
x-New York9659.619_
y-Toronto8769.558
Tampa Bay8570.54811
Baltimore8076.51316½
Boston7581.48121½

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Cleveland8768.561_
Chicago7779.49410½
Minnesota7680.48711½
Detroit6392.40624
Kansas City6393.40424½

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Houston10254.654_
Seattle8470.54517
Los Angeles6986.44532½
Texas6688.42935
Oakland5699.36145½

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Boston 3, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Thursday's Games

Detroit 10, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Boston 5, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Lyles 11-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at Toronto (Manoah 15-7), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 10-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 12-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-7) at Houston (Valdez 16-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 6-9) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-6), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you