All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
x-Tampa Bay9860.620_
New York9068.5708
Boston8969.5639
Toronto8870.55710
Baltimore51107.32347

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Chicago9168.572_
Cleveland7780.49013
Detroit7583.47515½
Kansas City7285.45918
Minnesota7187.44919½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston9266.582_
Seattle8870.5574
Oakland8573.5387
Los Angeles7483.47117½
Texas5899.36933½

x-clinched division

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston 6, Baltimore 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1

Tampa Bay 7, Houston 0

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3) at Texas (Otto 0-3), 2:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3) at Toronto (Ray 13-6), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-4) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

