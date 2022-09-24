All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|92
|58
|.613
|_
|Tampa Bay
|84
|67
|.556
|8½
|Toronto
|84
|67
|.556
|8½
|Baltimore
|79
|71
|.527
|13
|Boston
|72
|78
|.480
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|84
|67
|.556
|_
|Chicago
|76
|75
|.503
|8
|Minnesota
|73
|78
|.483
|11
|Kansas City
|62
|89
|.411
|22
|Detroit
|58
|92
|.387
|25½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|99
|53
|.651
|_
|Seattle
|82
|68
|.547
|16
|Los Angeles
|66
|85
|.437
|32½
|Texas
|65
|85
|.433
|33
|Oakland
|55
|96
|.364
|43½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Thursday's Games
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 9, Oakland 5
Baltimore 2, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 5
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4, 10 innings
Friday's Games
Baltimore 6, Houston 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 6
Kansas City 5, Seattle 1
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2
Cleveland 6, Texas 3
N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2
Saturday's Games
Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-6), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 13-5) at Texas (Otto 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 16-5) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 6-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 12-8), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-13), 7:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Houston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
