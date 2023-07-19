All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay6038.612_
Baltimore5837.611½
Toronto5342.558
Boston5145.5318
New York5046.5219

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4947.510_
Cleveland4749.4902
Detroit4252.4476
Chicago4056.4179
Kansas City2868.29221

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5739.594_
Houston5243.547
Los Angeles4848.5009
Seattle4747.5009
Oakland2671.26831½

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 9, Toronto 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Baltimore 3

Kansas City 11, Detroit 10

N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago White Sox 10

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 3

Colorado 4, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Oakland 3, Boston 0

Minnesota 10, Seattle 3

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 5

Baltimore 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego (Snell 6-7) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-5), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 4-6) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-9), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 5-5) at Seattle (Kirby 8-8), 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (France 4-3) at Oakland (Harris 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

