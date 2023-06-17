All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|51
|22
|.699
|_
|Baltimore
|43
|27
|.614
|6½
|New York
|39
|31
|.557
|10½
|Toronto
|39
|32
|.549
|11
|Boston
|35
|35
|.500
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|36
|35
|.507
|_
|Cleveland
|32
|37
|.464
|3
|Chicago
|30
|41
|.423
|6
|Detroit
|29
|40
|.420
|6
|Kansas City
|18
|51
|.261
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|42
|27
|.609
|_
|Houston
|39
|31
|.557
|3½
|Los Angeles
|40
|32
|.556
|3½
|Seattle
|34
|34
|.500
|7½
|Oakland
|19
|53
|.264
|24½
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 10, Baltimore 3
Boston 15, N.Y. Yankees 5
Detroit 7, Minnesota 1
Cincinnati 2, Houston 1
Toronto 2, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 3, Kansas City 0
Philadelphia 6, Oakland 1
Arizona 5, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 6, San Diego 2
Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 2, Detroit 0
Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2
Toronto at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.
Sunday's Games
Baltimore (Kremer 7-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-4), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Houston (Blanco 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Varland 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 3-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-6), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 7-5) at Texas (Gray 6-2), 2:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-4) at Oakland (Harris 2-0), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-7) at Seattle (Miller 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 2-2) at Arizona (Davies 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at Boston (Paxton 2-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Monday's Games
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.