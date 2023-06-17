All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5122.699_
Baltimore4327.614
New York3931.55710½
Toronto3932.54911
Boston3535.50014½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3635.507_
Cleveland3237.4643
Chicago3041.4236
Detroit2940.4206
Kansas City1851.26117

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4227.609_
Houston3931.557
Los Angeles4032.556
Seattle3434.500
Oakland1953.26424½

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Baltimore 3

Boston 15, N.Y. Yankees 5

Detroit 7, Minnesota 1

Cincinnati 2, Houston 1

Toronto 2, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 3, Kansas City 0

Philadelphia 6, Oakland 1

Arizona 5, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 6, San Diego 2

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 2, Detroit 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Toronto at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (Kremer 7-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-4), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Houston (Blanco 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Varland 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 3-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-6), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 7-5) at Texas (Gray 6-2), 2:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-4) at Oakland (Harris 2-0), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-7) at Seattle (Miller 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-2) at Arizona (Davies 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at Boston (Paxton 2-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

