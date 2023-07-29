All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|63
|40
|.612
|_
|Tampa Bay
|63
|43
|.594
|1½
|Toronto
|59
|46
|.562
|5
|Boston
|56
|47
|.544
|7
|New York
|54
|49
|.524
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|54
|51
|.514
|_
|Cleveland
|52
|52
|.500
|1½
|Detroit
|47
|58
|.448
|7
|Chicago
|42
|63
|.400
|12
|Kansas City
|30
|75
|.286
|24
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|60
|44
|.577
|_
|Houston
|58
|46
|.558
|2
|Seattle
|53
|50
|.515
|6½
|Los Angeles
|54
|51
|.514
|6½
|Oakland
|29
|76
|.276
|31½
Friday's Games
Miami 6, Detroit 5
Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 0
Baltimore 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 1
Tampa Bay 4, Houston 3
Kansas City 8, Minnesota 5, 10 innings
Oakland 8, Colorado 5
San Diego 7, Texas 1
Boston 3, San Francisco 2
Seattle 5, Arizona 2
Saturday's Games
Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 5, Miami 0
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-2) at Toronto (Berríos 8-7), 12:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-5) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (Bielak 5-5), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 3-7) at Colorado (Blach 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-4), 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 6-7) at Arizona (Kelly 9-4), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 11-3) at San Diego (Snell 7-8), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
