East Division

WLPctGB
New York4216.724_
Toronto3424.5868
Tampa Bay3425.576
Boston3128.52511½
Baltimore2435.40718½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3526.574_
Cleveland2826.519
Chicago2730.4746
Detroit2434.414
Kansas City2037.35113

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston3622.621_
Los Angeles2832.4679
Texas2731.4669
Seattle2632.44810
Oakland2040.33317

Friday's Games

Cleveland 3, Oakland 2

Toronto 10, Detroit 1

Kansas City 8, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings

Miami 7, Houston 4

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 3

Boston 4, Seattle 3

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5

Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 9, 10 innings

Detroit 3, Toronto 1

Baltimore at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 3-3), 11:35 a.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-1), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 2-1) at Detroit (Skubal 5-2), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-1) at Kansas City (Keller 1-7), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 2-0) at Houston (Verlander 7-2), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2) at Minnesota (Sands 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Seattle (Ray 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

