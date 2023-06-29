All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|55
|28
|.663
|_
|Baltimore
|48
|31
|.608
|5
|New York
|44
|36
|.550
|9½
|Toronto
|44
|37
|.543
|10
|Boston
|40
|41
|.494
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|39
|40
|.494
|_
|Minnesota
|40
|42
|.488
|½
|Detroit
|34
|45
|.430
|5
|Chicago
|35
|47
|.427
|5½
|Kansas City
|22
|58
|.275
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|49
|31
|.613
|_
|Houston
|43
|37
|.538
|6
|Los Angeles
|44
|38
|.537
|6
|Seattle
|38
|41
|.481
|10½
|Oakland
|21
|61
|.256
|29
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 3, Minnesota 0
Washington 4, Seattle 1
Toronto 6, San Francisco 1
Miami 6, Boston 2
Texas 10, Detroit 2
Houston 10, St. Louis 7
Cleveland 14, Kansas City 1
Cincinnati 11, Baltimore 7, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 2
N.Y. Yankees 11, Oakland 0
Chicago White Sox 11, L.A. Angels 5
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cleveland (Quantrill 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 8-2), 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota (López 3-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-3), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 3-1) at Toronto (Berríos 8-5), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 1-0) at Texas (Gray 6-3), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Lorenzen 2-5) at Colorado (Gomber 5-7), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-11), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 6-2), 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Oakland (Medina 1-7), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at Seattle (Miller 5-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
