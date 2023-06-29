All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5528.663_
Baltimore4831.6085
New York4436.550
Toronto4437.54310
Boston4041.49414

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland3940.494_
Minnesota4042.488½
Detroit3445.4305
Chicago3547.427
Kansas City2258.27517½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4931.613_
Houston4337.5386
Los Angeles4438.5376
Seattle3841.48110½
Oakland2161.25629

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 3, Minnesota 0

Washington 4, Seattle 1

Toronto 6, San Francisco 1

Miami 6, Boston 2

Texas 10, Detroit 2

Houston 10, St. Louis 7

Cleveland 14, Kansas City 1

Cincinnati 11, Baltimore 7, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 2

N.Y. Yankees 11, Oakland 0

Chicago White Sox 11, L.A. Angels 5

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 8-2), 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota (López 3-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 3-1) at Toronto (Berríos 8-5), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 1-0) at Texas (Gray 6-3), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 2-5) at Colorado (Gomber 5-7), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-11), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 6-2), 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Oakland (Medina 1-7), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at Seattle (Miller 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you