All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|16
|.738
|_
|Toronto
|36
|25
|.590
|9
|Tampa Bay
|35
|26
|.574
|10
|Boston
|33
|29
|.532
|12½
|Baltimore
|27
|36
|.429
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|36
|28
|.563
|_
|Cleveland
|30
|27
|.526
|2½
|Chicago
|29
|31
|.483
|5
|Detroit
|24
|37
|.393
|10½
|Kansas City
|20
|41
|.328
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|38
|24
|.613
|_
|Texas
|29
|32
|.475
|8½
|Los Angeles
|29
|34
|.460
|9½
|Seattle
|28
|34
|.452
|10
|Oakland
|21
|42
|.333
|17½
Monday's Games
Toronto 11, Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5
Texas 5, Houston 3
San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 3, Seattle 2
Tuesday's Games
Boston 6, Oakland 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0
Baltimore 6, Toronto 5
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 1
Houston 4, Texas 3
Cleveland 4, Colorado 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 4, Kansas City 2
Seattle 5, Minnesota 0
L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 3-5) at Texas (TBD), 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 3-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-6), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-2), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-5) at Toronto (Berríos 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Boston (Winckowski 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-6), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
