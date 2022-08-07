All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|70
|38
|.648
|_
|Toronto
|59
|48
|.551
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|57
|50
|.533
|12½
|Baltimore
|56
|51
|.523
|13½
|Boston
|54
|55
|.495
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|57
|50
|.533
|_
|Cleveland
|55
|52
|.514
|2
|Chicago
|54
|53
|.505
|3
|Kansas City
|43
|65
|.398
|14½
|Detroit
|43
|66
|.394
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|70
|39
|.642
|_
|Seattle
|58
|51
|.532
|12
|Texas
|48
|59
|.449
|21
|Los Angeles
|46
|62
|.426
|23½
|Oakland
|41
|67
|.380
|28½
Saturday's Games
Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game
Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4, Houston 1
Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 5, Boston 4
Texas 8, Chicago White Sox 0
St. Louis 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
San Francisco 7, Oakland 3
Minnesota 7, Toronto 3
L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 1, 2nd game
Sunday's Games
Houston at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Toronto (Kikuchi 4-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-4) at Oakland (Irvin 6-8), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-4), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
