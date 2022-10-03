All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|97
|61
|.614
|_
|y-Toronto
|90
|69
|.566
|7½
|y-Tampa Bay
|86
|73
|.541
|11½
|Baltimore
|82
|77
|.516
|15½
|Boston
|75
|84
|.472
|22½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|90
|70
|.563
|_
|Chicago
|79
|80
|.497
|10½
|Minnesota
|77
|82
|.484
|12½
|Detroit
|65
|93
|.411
|24
|Kansas City
|65
|95
|.406
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|104
|55
|.654
|_
|y-Seattle
|87
|71
|.551
|16½
|Los Angeles
|73
|86
|.459
|31
|Texas
|66
|92
|.418
|37½
|Oakland
|57
|102
|.358
|47
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
Sunday's Games
Detroit 5, Minnesota 2
Toronto 6, Boston 3
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 5
Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1
Oakland 10, Seattle 3
Monday's Games
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 14-5) at Texas (TBD), 2:05 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Rodriguez 5-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 6:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City (Lynch 4-12) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (White 1-6) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-7) at Texas (Gray 7-7), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota (Winder 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Seattle (Flexen 8-9), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 8-6) at Oakland (Irvin 9-13), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
