Through Saturday, August 19, 2023

INDIVIDUAL BATTING

Player, ClubABRH2B3BHRRBIAVG
Díaz, TB407731312601660.322
Bichette, TOR449501442511759.321
Ohtani, LAA452941392074389.308
Naylor, CLE360411102501579.306
Yoshida, BOS414591252631360.302
Merrifield, TOR429571292101156.301
Tucker, HOU441691312902492.297
Turner, BOS422711222501975.289
Ramírez, CLE455701303041866.286
Franco, TB442651242361758.281
Hays, BAL399551122921146.281
Semien, TEX504961413041979.280
Witt Jr., KC493691372472478.278
Lowe, TEX474761313321565.276
Verdugo, BOS41867115314946.275
Jung, TEX427701172412267.274
Rodríguez, SEA504731382912179.274
Kwan, CLE48575132276541.272
Rutschman, BAL449611222111658.272
Robert Jr., CHW440751193013266.270
Benintendi, CHW42857115271232.269
Torres, NYY457651221821849.267
Crawford, SEA384631022601038.266
Devers, BOS436651162602783.266
Rosario, CLE38551102196340.265
Guerrero Jr., TOR459551212401872.264
Taveras, TEX384511012231154.263
Dubón, HOU3755998192530.261
Arozarena, TB427711101321868.258
Springer, TOR463631191811448.257
García, TEX450891152403092.256
Perez, KC422471071901955.254
Casas, BOS34854881622048.253
Chapman, TOR427601083511549.253
France, SEA450641142801050.253
Ward, LAA35660901801447.253
Hernández, SEA468501182321864.252
Vaughn, CHW421501062421562.252
Paredes, TB35953901802372.251
Ruiz, OAK3673792211237.251
Bregman, HOU470711171721979.249
Santander, BAL444601102912165.248
Renfroe, LAA427521052901751.246
Rooker, OAK33742831511950.246
LeMahieu, NYY3593688182830.245
Peña, HOU428581052011043.245
Rizzo, NYY37345911401241.244
Giménez, CLE418541012141145.242
Henderson, BAL39265951752059.242
Anderson, CHW3703888121121.238
Straw, CLE3784590153123.238
McKinstry, DET3584484172727.235
Melendez, KC426501002531244.235
Abreu, HOU42343991601056.234
Bell, CLE34726811901148.233
Suárez, SEA450481041801775.231
Correa, MIN41845962521554.230
Torkelson, DET454621042612166.229
Báez, DET4205094124750.224
Raleigh, SEA37157821812254.221
Varsho, TOR40949891811544.218
Volpe, NYY40348871541647.216

