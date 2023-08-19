Through Saturday, August 19, 2023
INDIVIDUAL BATTING
|Player, Club
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|Díaz, TB
|407
|73
|131
|26
|0
|16
|60
|.322
|Bichette, TOR
|449
|50
|144
|25
|1
|17
|59
|.321
|Ohtani, LAA
|452
|94
|139
|20
|7
|43
|89
|.308
|Naylor, CLE
|360
|41
|110
|25
|0
|15
|79
|.306
|Yoshida, BOS
|414
|59
|125
|26
|3
|13
|60
|.302
|Merrifield, TOR
|429
|57
|129
|21
|0
|11
|56
|.301
|Tucker, HOU
|441
|69
|131
|29
|0
|24
|92
|.297
|Turner, BOS
|422
|71
|122
|25
|0
|19
|75
|.289
|Ramírez, CLE
|455
|70
|130
|30
|4
|18
|66
|.286
|Franco, TB
|442
|65
|124
|23
|6
|17
|58
|.281
|Hays, BAL
|399
|55
|112
|29
|2
|11
|46
|.281
|Semien, TEX
|504
|96
|141
|30
|4
|19
|79
|.280
|Witt Jr., KC
|493
|69
|137
|24
|7
|24
|78
|.278
|Lowe, TEX
|474
|76
|131
|33
|2
|15
|65
|.276
|Verdugo, BOS
|418
|67
|115
|31
|4
|9
|46
|.275
|Jung, TEX
|427
|70
|117
|24
|1
|22
|67
|.274
|Rodríguez, SEA
|504
|73
|138
|29
|1
|21
|79
|.274
|Kwan, CLE
|485
|75
|132
|27
|6
|5
|41
|.272
|Rutschman, BAL
|449
|61
|122
|21
|1
|16
|58
|.272
|Robert Jr., CHW
|440
|75
|119
|30
|1
|32
|66
|.270
|Benintendi, CHW
|428
|57
|115
|27
|1
|2
|32
|.269
|Torres, NYY
|457
|65
|122
|18
|2
|18
|49
|.267
|Crawford, SEA
|384
|63
|102
|26
|0
|10
|38
|.266
|Devers, BOS
|436
|65
|116
|26
|0
|27
|83
|.266
|Rosario, CLE
|385
|51
|102
|19
|6
|3
|40
|.265
|Guerrero Jr., TOR
|459
|55
|121
|24
|0
|18
|72
|.264
|Taveras, TEX
|384
|51
|101
|22
|3
|11
|54
|.263
|Dubón, HOU
|375
|59
|98
|19
|2
|5
|30
|.261
|Arozarena, TB
|427
|71
|110
|13
|2
|18
|68
|.258
|Springer, TOR
|463
|63
|119
|18
|1
|14
|48
|.257
|García, TEX
|450
|89
|115
|24
|0
|30
|92
|.256
|Perez, KC
|422
|47
|107
|19
|0
|19
|55
|.254
|Casas, BOS
|348
|54
|88
|16
|2
|20
|48
|.253
|Chapman, TOR
|427
|60
|108
|35
|1
|15
|49
|.253
|France, SEA
|450
|64
|114
|28
|0
|10
|50
|.253
|Ward, LAA
|356
|60
|90
|18
|0
|14
|47
|.253
|Hernández, SEA
|468
|50
|118
|23
|2
|18
|64
|.252
|Vaughn, CHW
|421
|50
|106
|24
|2
|15
|62
|.252
|Paredes, TB
|359
|53
|90
|18
|0
|23
|72
|.251
|Ruiz, OAK
|367
|37
|92
|21
|1
|2
|37
|.251
|Bregman, HOU
|470
|71
|117
|17
|2
|19
|79
|.249
|Santander, BAL
|444
|60
|110
|29
|1
|21
|65
|.248
|Renfroe, LAA
|427
|52
|105
|29
|0
|17
|51
|.246
|Rooker, OAK
|337
|42
|83
|15
|1
|19
|50
|.246
|LeMahieu, NYY
|359
|36
|88
|18
|2
|8
|30
|.245
|Peña, HOU
|428
|58
|105
|20
|1
|10
|43
|.245
|Rizzo, NYY
|373
|45
|91
|14
|0
|12
|41
|.244
|Giménez, CLE
|418
|54
|101
|21
|4
|11
|45
|.242
|Henderson, BAL
|392
|65
|95
|17
|5
|20
|59
|.242
|Anderson, CHW
|370
|38
|88
|12
|1
|1
|21
|.238
|Straw, CLE
|378
|45
|90
|15
|3
|1
|23
|.238
|McKinstry, DET
|358
|44
|84
|17
|2
|7
|27
|.235
|Melendez, KC
|426
|50
|100
|25
|3
|12
|44
|.235
|Abreu, HOU
|423
|43
|99
|16
|0
|10
|56
|.234
|Bell, CLE
|347
|26
|81
|19
|0
|11
|48
|.233
|Suárez, SEA
|450
|48
|104
|18
|0
|17
|75
|.231
|Correa, MIN
|418
|45
|96
|25
|2
|15
|54
|.230
|Torkelson, DET
|454
|62
|104
|26
|1
|21
|66
|.229
|Báez, DET
|420
|50
|94
|12
|4
|7
|50
|.224
|Raleigh, SEA
|371
|57
|82
|18
|1
|22
|54
|.221
|Varsho, TOR
|409
|49
|89
|18
|1
|15
|44
|.218
|Volpe, NYY
|403
|48
|87
|15
|4
|16
|47
|.216
