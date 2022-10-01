Through Saturday, October 1, 2022
INDIVIDUAL BATTING
|Player, Club
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|Arraez, MIN
|537
|85
|169
|30
|1
|8
|49
|.315
|Judge, NYY
|554
|130
|174
|28
|0
|61
|130
|.314
|Bogaerts, BOS
|547
|83
|168
|38
|0
|14
|69
|.307
|Alvarez, HOU
|452
|93
|138
|26
|2
|37
|96
|.305
|Abreu, CHW
|592
|84
|180
|38
|0
|15
|75
|.304
|Giménez, CLE
|476
|65
|144
|26
|3
|17
|68
|.303
|Kwan, CLE
|547
|88
|165
|23
|7
|6
|51
|.302
|Lowe, TEX
|577
|71
|174
|26
|3
|26
|74
|.302
|Díaz, TB
|470
|71
|139
|33
|0
|9
|56
|.296
|Altuve, HOU
|515
|100
|152
|35
|0
|28
|57
|.295
|Devers, BOS
|543
|81
|158
|41
|1
|27
|87
|.291
|Gurriel Jr., TOR
|453
|52
|132
|32
|1
|5
|52
|.291
|Kirk, TOR
|461
|59
|134
|19
|0
|14
|63
|.291
|Bichette, TOR
|638
|89
|183
|43
|1
|24
|93
|.287
|Correa, MIN
|508
|70
|146
|23
|1
|22
|63
|.287
|Urshela, MIN
|484
|59
|137
|27
|3
|12
|61
|.283
|Verdugo, BOS
|579
|72
|164
|39
|1
|11
|74
|.283
|Ward, LAA
|474
|70
|134
|20
|2
|23
|63
|.283
|Rosario, CLE
|621
|83
|175
|26
|9
|11
|70
|.282
|Rodríguez, SEA
|500
|81
|140
|24
|3
|27
|73
|.280
|France, SEA
|534
|64
|148
|27
|1
|20
|82
|.277
|Ohtani, LAA
|565
|88
|156
|29
|6
|34
|94
|.276
|Vaughn, CHW
|500
|59
|138
|28
|1
|17
|76
|.276
|Guerrero Jr., TOR
|624
|87
|171
|34
|0
|31
|95
|.274
|Ramírez, CLE
|584
|87
|160
|42
|5
|29
|122
|.274
|Rengifo, LAA
|470
|45
|128
|22
|4
|17
|52
|.272
|Martinez, BOS
|520
|72
|141
|43
|1
|14
|58
|.271
|Arozarena, TB
|574
|70
|153
|41
|3
|20
|89
|.267
|Espinal, TOR
|449
|51
|120
|25
|0
|7
|51
|.267
|Kiner-Falefa, NYY
|471
|66
|124
|20
|0
|4
|48
|.263
|Springer, TOR
|501
|88
|132
|22
|4
|25
|75
|.263
|Bregman, HOU
|531
|92
|139
|38
|0
|23
|92
|.262
|Mullins, BAL
|594
|88
|155
|31
|4
|16
|64
|.261
|LeMahieu, NYY
|454
|74
|118
|18
|0
|12
|46
|.260
|Tucker, HOU
|530
|70
|138
|28
|1
|29
|104
|.260
|Hernández, TOR
|482
|64
|124
|33
|1
|22
|72
|.257
|Witt Jr., KC
|570
|81
|146
|31
|6
|20
|80
|.256
|Torres, NYY
|521
|71
|133
|27
|1
|24
|74
|.255
|Hays, BAL
|522
|66
|132
|33
|2
|16
|57
|.253
|Semien, TEX
|632
|99
|160
|31
|5
|26
|82
|.253
|García, TEX
|585
|86
|147
|32
|5
|26
|98
|.251
|Murphy, OAK
|523
|67
|130
|37
|2
|18
|66
|.249
|Peña, HOU
|507
|70
|126
|20
|2
|20
|57
|.249
|Mountcastle, BAL
|541
|62
|134
|27
|1
|22
|84
|.248
|Seager, TEX
|576
|88
|142
|23
|1
|32
|81
|.247
|Crawford, SEA
|508
|56
|125
|24
|3
|6
|42
|.246
|Pollock, CHW
|476
|58
|117
|25
|1
|14
|56
|.246
|Santander, BAL
|563
|76
|138
|24
|0
|33
|88
|.245
|Dozier, KC
|453
|50
|109
|26
|4
|12
|41
|.241
|Gurriel, HOU
|529
|52
|127
|39
|0
|8
|53
|.240
|Báez, DET
|539
|62
|129
|27
|4
|16
|63
|.239
|Suárez, SEA
|526
|73
|125
|24
|2
|31
|85
|.238
|Frazier, SEA
|523
|59
|123
|21
|4
|3
|40
|.235
|Kemp, OAK
|484
|58
|113
|23
|2
|7
|45
|.233
|Chapman, TOR
|527
|81
|121
|27
|1
|27
|75
|.230
|Brown, OAK
|480
|53
|110
|26
|2
|25
|67
|.229
|Rizzo, NYY
|451
|75
|102
|21
|1
|32
|75
|.226
|Donaldson, NYY
|461
|58
|103
|27
|0
|15
|60
|.223
|Mateo, BAL
|479
|62
|106
|24
|7
|13
|50
|.221
|Straw, CLE
|524
|70
|115
|22
|3
|0
|30
|.219
|Winker, SEA
|449
|49
|98
|15
|0
|13
|50
|.218
|Melendez, KC
|438
|55
|95
|18
|3
|18
|60
|.217
|Schoop, DET
|466
|47
|95
|23
|1
|11
|38
|.204
