Through Saturday, October 1, 2022

INDIVIDUAL BATTING

Player, ClubABRH2B3BHRRBIAVG
Arraez, MIN53785169301849.315
Judge, NYY55413017428061130.314
Bogaerts, BOS547831683801469.307
Alvarez, HOU452931382623796.305
Abreu, CHW592841803801575.304
Giménez, CLE476651442631768.303
Kwan, CLE54788165237651.302
Lowe, TEX577711742632674.302
Díaz, TB47071139330956.296
Altuve, HOU5151001523502857.295
Devers, BOS543811584112787.291
Gurriel Jr., TOR45352132321552.291
Kirk, TOR461591341901463.291
Bichette, TOR638891834312493.287
Correa, MIN508701462312263.287
Urshela, MIN484591372731261.283
Verdugo, BOS579721643911174.283
Ward, LAA474701342022363.283
Rosario, CLE621831752691170.282
Rodríguez, SEA500811402432773.280
France, SEA534641482712082.277
Ohtani, LAA565881562963494.276
Vaughn, CHW500591382811776.276
Guerrero Jr., TOR624871713403195.274
Ramírez, CLE5848716042529122.274
Rengifo, LAA470451282241752.272
Martinez, BOS520721414311458.271
Arozarena, TB574701534132089.267
Espinal, TOR44951120250751.267
Kiner-Falefa, NYY47166124200448.263
Springer, TOR501881322242575.263
Bregman, HOU531921393802392.262
Mullins, BAL594881553141664.261
LeMahieu, NYY454741181801246.260
Tucker, HOU5307013828129104.260
Hernández, TOR482641243312272.257
Witt Jr., KC570811463162080.256
Torres, NYY521711332712474.255
Hays, BAL522661323321657.253
Semien, TEX632991603152682.253
García, TEX585861473252698.251
Murphy, OAK523671303721866.249
Peña, HOU507701262022057.249
Mountcastle, BAL541621342712284.248
Seager, TEX576881422313281.247
Crawford, SEA50856125243642.246
Pollock, CHW476581172511456.246
Santander, BAL563761382403388.245
Dozier, KC453501092641241.241
Gurriel, HOU52952127390853.240
Báez, DET539621292741663.239
Suárez, SEA526731252423185.238
Frazier, SEA52359123214340.235
Kemp, OAK48458113232745.233
Chapman, TOR527811212712775.230
Brown, OAK480531102622567.229
Rizzo, NYY451751022113275.226
Donaldson, NYY461581032701560.223
Mateo, BAL479621062471350.221
Straw, CLE52470115223030.219
Winker, SEA44949981501350.218
Melendez, KC43855951831860.217
Schoop, DET46647952311138.204

