Through Saturday, May 14, 2022

INDIVIDUAL PITCHING

Pitcher, ClubWLIPHBBSOERA
Cortes Jr., NYY1132.02011421.41
Verlander, Hou4140.2206361.55
Manoah, Tor4036.0239351.75
Pérez, Tex1234.1259262.10
Gilbert, Sea4138.02814422.13
Gausman, Tor3245.0422542.40
McClanahan, TB2239.12610582.52
Rasmussen, TB3133.2238272.67
Keller, KC1336.2279222.70
Valdez, Hou2240.03417322.92
Garcia, Hou3133.2239372.94
Skubal, Det2233.2326342.94
Cole, NYY3036.22912462.95
Eovaldi, Bos1140.0367423.15
Greinke, KC0238.1423143.52
Cease, ChW3138.02715583.55
Rodriguez, Det1238.23115343.72
Montas, Oak2343.03212413.77
Quantrill, Cle1234.12915203.93
Dunning, Tex1237.23413374.06
Bieber, Cle1232.2309294.13
Ray, Sea3342.23515414.22
Flexen, Sea1534.03310224.24
Lyles, Bal2339.04514324.38
Plesac, Cle1332.23410204.68
Jefferies, Oak1635.1395234.84
Pivetta, Bos1433.23314335.08
Berríos, Tor2234.04211245.82

